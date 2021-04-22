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`Resuscitation` I Am Not God Of The Dead but Of The Living PG`
Resistance Chicks
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40 views • April 22, 2021
A short Compilation of Images, clips, Divine Wisdom, Scripture presenting the Health and Freedom Conference at a glance with Resistance Chicks April 16-17, 2021. As Mike Adams said, "there was a shift in the earth, in the Spirit." "Fear became Faith" As Ricky Skaggs said. PG's Word from the Lord Was "Resuscitation. Matthew 22 verse 32. I am the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. I am not God of the dead but of the Living.
Matthew 22:32
1599 Geneva Bible
32 I am the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob? God is not the God of the dead, but of the living. At the End you may have to slow it down to catch everything but be will to give everything up. Allow God to deliver you from Egypt and Ask God: "I am not attached to anything on this earth. Where do you want me to live?" No more trespassing on someone else's land or livelihood. If you obey God he gives his people Land! Blessings of Deuteronomy 28. America is ours if we Obey "God's Voice", his very spirit lives in us.
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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