Time Out: Shannon Ray Davis Of Omega Man Radio On Current Events (2025-07-30)

Time Out With Kevin Gallagher presents Shannon Ray Davis of Omega Man Radio covering the current events of late July 2025. Also covered are fiat money, the Rothchild banking system, the tsunami hitting Hawaii, Japan & the west Coast of the USA, predictive programming in movies like the Batman, Star Trek and many other topics are covered.
www.truthbetoldradionetwork.org