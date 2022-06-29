Experiment Review - Turning your lawn into a field of eatable grain while doing no work!!

This is a brief discussion of our at-home/on-farm experiment that turned a small lawn of mowed weeds into a bountiful field of eatable grain while requiring zero labor, zero farm/gardening experience and zero specialized tools. Copper Horse Farm grows Ancient Grains in a non-chemical farm system and breeds unique wheat cultivars. This experiment demonstrates how anyone with a lawn can use that space to grow a bounty of delicious and nutritious ancient cereal grain with almost zero effort. In fact, you will do less work growing your ancient grain than maintaining your lawn!!! We discuss the experiment, the process, results to date and a variety of interesting observations.

Most people with a small lawn can grow their own cereal grain and the process described is ideal for people with limited physical ability, no tools or limited time. This is a brief overview and more detailed vides will be posted on this topic and other ancient grain topics.