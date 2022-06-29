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"We have entered the last stage of tyranny" w/ Dr. Naomi Wolf
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Sarah Westall 


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Author and journalist, Dr. Naomi Wolf, rejoins the program to discuss the growing tyranny we are witnessing and experiencing worldwide. She has been writing about the stages of tyranny and now believes America has entered the last stage. We discuss how both the Chinese Communist Party and the World Economic Forum are both pushing for global tyranny for the purpose of their worldwide power grab. You can learn more about Dr. Naomi Wolf at https://DailyClout.io or you can purchase her new book, "The Bodies of Others", at https://www.amazon.com/Bodies-Others-Authoritarians-COVID-19-Against/dp/B0B337343Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3GNQXS2IWU4HA&keywords=the+bodies+of+others&qid=1656363440&sprefix=the+bodies+of+others%2Caps%2C126&sr=8-1

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Cinematic Trailer" Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
childrenmaskaichinatyrannygenderccpemergency powerssarah westalllockdownblackrockcovid vaccinemrnadr naomi wolf
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