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Dr. Peter Breggin, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Discussed The New World Order (NWO) Agenda And The People And The Agencies Behind It
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740 views • May 13, 2022
MIRRORED from https://doctors4covidethics.org/dr-peter-breggins-recent-interview-with-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-of-d4ce/
In the first part of the interview, Dr. Breggin and Dr. Bhakdi discussed the New World Order (NWO) agenda and the people and the agencies behind it. The NWO agenda is real, not merely a “conspiracy theory”.
In the second part of the interview, Dr. Bhakdi explained why mRNA “vaccines” make people more malleable. Dr. Bhakdi likens the mRNA “vaccines” to “letters in envelopes” and emphasizes that they are dangerous and poisonous in several ways:
1. The “letters” (mRNAs) travel to unknown destinations in the body, taken up by cells that the virus would never have reached. These cells are in the lymph nodes and the vascular endothelia, and the damage to the cells that receive and execute the messages in these letters will cause grave harm, including blood clots and damage to the immune system itself.
2. The “envelope” – the lipid nanoparticles – is pure poison, because it contains toxic cationic (positively charged) lipids. Natural lipids either have no charge or are negatively charged. Most of the important molecules in our cells are negatively charged, and the cationic lipids bind to them and interfere with their function.
In the first part of the interview, Dr. Breggin and Dr. Bhakdi discussed the New World Order (NWO) agenda and the people and the agencies behind it. The NWO agenda is real, not merely a “conspiracy theory”.
In the second part of the interview, Dr. Bhakdi explained why mRNA “vaccines” make people more malleable. Dr. Bhakdi likens the mRNA “vaccines” to “letters in envelopes” and emphasizes that they are dangerous and poisonous in several ways:
1. The “letters” (mRNAs) travel to unknown destinations in the body, taken up by cells that the virus would never have reached. These cells are in the lymph nodes and the vascular endothelia, and the damage to the cells that receive and execute the messages in these letters will cause grave harm, including blood clots and damage to the immune system itself.
2. The “envelope” – the lipid nanoparticles – is pure poison, because it contains toxic cationic (positively charged) lipids. Natural lipids either have no charge or are negatively charged. Most of the important molecules in our cells are negatively charged, and the cationic lipids bind to them and interfere with their function.
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