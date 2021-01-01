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Dr. Heiko Schöning: The scene for the Dark Winter has been set with the Anthrax attacks from 2001
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221 views • January 01, 2021
Vice-president of the World Freedom Alliance, Heiko Schöning confirms everything we've exposed since June 👉 https://bit.ly/3hznIR2 and brings more mind-bending details.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obNiPVWzkTI
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obNiPVWzkTI
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