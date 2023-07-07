A Healthy girl Millicent Edwards (4) suddenly dies, doctors still don’t know why - Aus (Jun'23 News)

But of course they don't know why, lying bastards.....

Healthy 4-year-old girl suddenly dies, doctors still don’t know why

By News.com.au

July 5, 2023

A healthy four-year-old girl died suddenly in the Northern Territory, Australia leaving her loved ones and medical professionals searching for answers.

Millicent Edwards collapsed at home on April 14 and was rushed to hospital where she was put into an induced coma to stabilize her condition.

She was subsequently transferred to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide, Australia where 30 of her closest family members and friends gathered by her side.

But despite tireless efforts from doctors, Millicent tragically died on June 16.

https://nypost.com/2023/07/05/doctors-cant-explain-why-a-four-year-old-girl-from-the-northern-territory-collapsed-and-died/

Mirrored - Sudden Death

