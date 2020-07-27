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(Mirror) Dr. Bukacek On The Reported Numbers, & Consequences To Our Freedom
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7 views • July 27, 2020
How the numbers of "Corona deaths“ are being skewed - Interview with Dr. Bukacek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlos...
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