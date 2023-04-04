Dr Ruby & Dr Breggin Are The Prey

Dr. Jane Ruby





April 1, 2023





Dr. Jane Ruby and Dr. Peter Breggin are the prey in this vexatious, frivolous, lawsuit at the aggressive behest of Robert Malone, viciously suing people that are supposedly on the same side. The continuation of this lawsuit in spite of the pleadings and demands of his own team, friends, and followers…. reveals much. Drs. Ruby and Breggin the real prey. We are all under attack.





Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane





Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)

FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/





My direct mail address to my office, for checks to my legal defense fund, if you are not comfortable with online donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fsv4a-dr-ruby-and-dr-breggin-are-the-prey.html



