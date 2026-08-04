Wacken Open Air How a Tiny Village Became the Capital of Heavy Metal

🤘 How did a tiny German village become the world's biggest heavy metal destination?





The answer isn't just the music... it's something every metal fan should experience.





🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**





https://open.spotify.com/episode/491DyZuWlgbmUD5BVlPrDn?si=d26f19b57f8f4d14





#wackenopenair

#heavymetal

#metalfestival

#RockHistory

#musicpodcast