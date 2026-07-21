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The Tariff Solution: How America Funded Itself Before the Fed
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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For over 100 years, the world has witnessed the horrors of communism and its dehumanizing effect on civilization. But the subterfuge extends to economic warfare—and the weapon of choice has been the income tax.


Julie reveals a truth the globalists don't want you to know: between 1820 and 1913, the U.S. government was mostly funded by tariffs at just 3.5% of GDP. Tariffs could bring in $1 trillion a year in revenue today. Combined with the USA Dividend dollar—counted as revenue of $1.5 trillion—income tax and corporate tax could be completely eliminated.


Why do they tax your income? Because it's the only way to fund the Federal Reserve's debt-based Ponzi scheme. The income tax isn't about revenue. It's about control. It's about killing incentive. It's about keeping you dependent.


But that's all about to change. When President Trump talks about tariffs, understand the historical significance. Before 1913, America was funded by tariffs. After the Fed hijacked the system, we were enslaved by income taxes.


A whole new financial system is coming. The USA Treasury Dividend Dollar sets America free. Greatness is coming for We the People.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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incometaxcontrolweapontariffsfundedamericausamericadividenddollarfeddebtponzischemeincentivekilleddependency1820to1913fundingpresidenttrumptariffsreturnhistoricalsignificancechangenewfinancialsystemcomingwethepeoplegreatnessrevenuewithoutincometaxtrilliondollarrevenuepossibleglobalistsubterfugeexposedjulieunfilteredtruthdebtslaveryendingnow
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