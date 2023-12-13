Biden Blows his Nose as Zelensky Thanks US for Support. From yesterday's visit, Dec 12, 2023

Adding New Ukraine package, valued at up to $200 million, include and link:

AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

Air defense system components;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

More than 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure;

Spare parts, generators, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3615582/biden-administration-announces-new-security-assistance-for-ukraine/

adding: The United States became involved in the conflict in Ukraine due to the Pentagon, which is "obsessed with foreign wars and cannot get enough of them," although its main missions are to deter wars and protect national security interests, stated Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Adding an RT write-up from Scott Ritter, at this link.

Scott Ritter: Why the Pentagon is a multitrillion-dollar fraud

The US Department of Defense has failed its sixth annual audit in a row, but taxpayer money will keep going down that drain

https://www.rt.com/news/588750-us-pentagon-failed-annual-audit/