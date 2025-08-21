BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CEO of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) General Gus Perna : Palantir etc
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
114 views • 2 days ago

CEO of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) General Gus Perna: 

"It was the teamwork with industry, academia and the government that really made us successful. And Palantir...they were such a great teammate...I [had] access to all the information I might need."

Here's a clip that serves as a reminder that Palantir—the company co-founded by Peter Thiel, specializing "in software platforms for big data analytics"—was referred to by General Gus Perna, the CEO of Operation Warp Speed (i.e. the COVID bioweapon jab program), as "such a great teammate." 

Perna notes that during OWS he had "access to all the information that [he] might need" thanks to Palantir's help.  

Note that Thiel, who has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Palantir since 2003, "fueled JD Vance's rapid rise to the Trump VP spot" according to CBS News, including with a donation of $15 million to his 2022 Ohio Senate campaign.

Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
aipalantirceooperation warp speedgeneral gus perna
