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Ultimate TV Mind Control Documentary [Media Manipulation]
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121 views • December 21, 2021
Ultimate TV Mind Control Documentary [Media Manipulation]
https://youtu.be/-b9j6fJqD-g
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Ultimate-TV-Mind-Control-Documentary:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
– TV is a Weapon for Mind Control.
– They've been Doing it Because the Start.
– They Program Us Early in Life.
– Operation Mockingbird & Dilemma Casts.
– All News Outlets are Controlled by One Entity.
– Repeated Keywords to Keep us in a State of Fear.
– Digital Sigils for Causing a Hypnotic trance.
– Predictive Programs.
– Dumbing Down the Population.
– Conspiracy theory Taunting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b9j6fJqD-g
https://youtu.be/-b9j6fJqD-g
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Ultimate-TV-Mind-Control-Documentary:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
– TV is a Weapon for Mind Control.
– They've been Doing it Because the Start.
– They Program Us Early in Life.
– Operation Mockingbird & Dilemma Casts.
– All News Outlets are Controlled by One Entity.
– Repeated Keywords to Keep us in a State of Fear.
– Digital Sigils for Causing a Hypnotic trance.
– Predictive Programs.
– Dumbing Down the Population.
– Conspiracy theory Taunting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b9j6fJqD-g
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