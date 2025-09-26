FLAT EARTH & THE TRUTH ABOUT ALIEN ABDUCTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A LOOK AT THE TRUTH ABOUT ALIEN ABDUCTION AND THE PEOPLE WHO UNVEILED THE DEMONIC AGENDA BEHIND IT ALL AND THE POWER OF JESUS. [email protected]
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL = paypal.me/dean166 givesendgo.com/flatearthreality
buymeacoffee.com/flatearthreality
VIDEOS USED IN THE SHOW
Grey Aliens are harvesting human souls https://www.bitchute.com/video/BjyfUNbEFWeW
Ted Rice interview https://youtu.be/RR-0geOxiHY?feature=shared
Alien encounters halted by calling the name of Jesus https://youtu.be/mAfRswipXiE?feature=shared