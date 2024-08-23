Does My Sin Affect Others? Learning from Achan's Sin in Joshua 7

In this devotion, we explore the importance of acknowledging and confessing our sins to God, as highlighted in the Bible. The episode examines the story of Achan's sin from Joshua 7, where one man's disobedience caused the entire nation of Israel to suffer. We delve into the necessity of honesty in confession for both non-believers and born-again Christians, emphasizing that true repentance brings God's forgiveness and cleansing. The episode underscores that unaddressed sin prevents experiencing God's blessings and outlines the consequences of Achan's actions, showing how serious God is about dealing with sin. Join us in understanding the value of admitting our wrongdoings and seeking God's forgiveness for a life in His righteousness.





🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm

00:00 Introduction: Acknowledging Our Sins

00:27 Confession and Forgiveness

00:43 Addressing Believers and Non-Believers

02:03 The Story of Achan's Sin

03:20 The Consequences of Sin

06:05 Joshua's Plea to God

07:17 God's Response and Instructions

10:04 Achan's Confession and Punishment

11:54 Lessons from Achan's Story

12:44 Final Thoughts and Call to Action

