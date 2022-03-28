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If Putin is a criminal, then we are 10 times worse' - Italian reporter after visiting Donbass
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564 views • March 28, 2022
RT.
Reporters from around the world came to Donbass and were shocked by what they saw: Locals welcoming Russian troops and accusing the Western media of distorting the conflict.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyshpb-if-putin-is-a-criminal-then-we-are-10-times-worse-italian-reporter-after-vi.html
Reporters from around the world came to Donbass and were shocked by what they saw: Locals welcoming Russian troops and accusing the Western media of distorting the conflict.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyshpb-if-putin-is-a-criminal-then-we-are-10-times-worse-italian-reporter-after-vi.html
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