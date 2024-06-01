Relationships That Please God Part 2A Building Relationships

In this second part, Pastor John looks at the children of Israel and their humble beginning with the dysfunctional family of Terah, who was the eleventh generation of Noah and had knowledge of the true God but had led his family into idolatry. God called upon Terah to move from Ur but he was derailed in city of Haran and the call passed to Abraham.

Although Lot came with him, he was also diverted and rejected to be part of the covenant with God. Abraham and Sarah went through much testing before God’s promise was fulfilled through Isaac 25 years later. Abraham eventually stopped being a liar and became a man of faith and integrity and caught the vision of a city with a foundation whose builder and maker was God.

If you’re unsure of your identity and what God wants to do with your life, be like Abraham and catch the vision.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1202.pdf

RLJ-1202 -- SEPTEMBER 6, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm