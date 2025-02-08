BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THEY ARE COMING FOR THE BIBLE AND YOU
RBinAZ
RBinAZ
113 followers
2
235 views • 2 months ago

Are new anti-semitic laws paving the way for persecution by making everyone a suspect?  You decide.  It's becoming pretty obvious.  I advise everyone look into Trump's Judaism (not a Christian) and the Noahide laws.


Video mirrored from YouTube who is shadow-banning this.  


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkjChUtz6Tc


https://www.youtube.com/@HerdingHumanity


trumpnoahide lawsantisemitismpersecutionantichrist
