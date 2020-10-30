The Great Reset: A real sinister agenda behind #CovidHoax

World Economic Forum - A gathering of Psychopaths trying to play God, deciding on the direction of our lives. They will destroy your job, steal your prosperity and rob your kids of a future - and all of this is YOUR FAULT you braindead, obedient, muzzled sheeple!Sky News host Rowan Dean says the next World Economic Forum in Davoshas morphed from a “jet-setter climate gabfest” into a sinister“anti-democratic enterprise designed to destroy your job, steal yourprosperity and rob your kids of a future”. “It's a hardcore leftisteco-horror show replete with quasi fascism,” he said. Mr Deanhighlighted what he described as a “disturbing trend among many ofthe world's left-wing elites to increasingly conflate COVID-19 withclimate change. “Many are going so far as to suggest that all themeasures applied to the coronavirus, the lockdowns, the destructionof businesses, the suppression of dissent, curfews, strong-armpolice tactics, should become the ‘new normal’ for dealing withclimate change. Mr Dean said the next World Economic Forum isplanning “to convince governments with the help of big businessesand big tech to bring about something deeply sinister called ‘TheGreat Reset’.” “It is a program designed to strip us all of ourfundamental democratic rights in favour of a new form of society asdictated by the elites”. Mr Dean said the advertising for ‘The GreatReset’ was “just about as cliched and vomit-inducing as the mostinane corporate ad can be”. “This promo is saying that all the veryworst things in the world, from the coronavirus to bushfires toriots to pollution to poverty are somehow linked. “Then it isclaiming they can magically disappear. Literally at the push of abutton and just like that, everything in the world is made right andpure again. “The Great Reset. What could be simpler? Mr Dean saidultimately “lunatics including Prince Charles and the United Nationsand the IMF want to replicate the global response to COVID andrepurpose it for climate change, to enforce zero net emissions”.source