The Kupyansk Layer Cake: As Diplomats Talk, A Battle Of Infiltration Rages In The Gray Zone

Another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the U.S. in the United Arab Emirates, has ended. The meeting was held behind closed doors, and its details have not been disclosed. Some progress has been made, however, as the parties agreed to exchange prisoners of war. On February 5, an exchange was carried out on a 157-for-157 basis. Neither side made major concessions, indicating both intend to keep fighting. This is confirmed by high frontline activity.

Fierce fighting broke out in the northern part of the front near Kupyansk. The Ukrainian army is attempting an offensive in the Kondrashovka area to surround the Russian garrison in the city. They have achieved some success, now occupying a significant part of the settlement, and have probed toward Golubovka. The Ukrainian army is quickly learning from its successful operations. Groups of two to three people are secretly trying to infiltrate deep into Russian positions. So far, they have not succeeded.

Meanwhile, Russian troops can still send reinforcements to the western part of the city. This means that Kupyansk’s defense remains stable, despite facing serious challenges.

Overall, most of the city and the surrounding area remain in the gray zone. Both sides are using the tactic of infiltrating small assault groups. Consequently, each district and street resembles a “layer cake”. Different buildings, and even parts of buildings, may be under the control of opposing sides.

Meanwhile, south of the city, Russian troops have the upper hand. According to reports from February 5, assault units advanced in the Podoly area.

South of Liman, Russian forces achieved a significant tactical victory. Assault units pushed southwest along a ravine toward Kryvaya Luka, capturing multiple Ukrainian strongpoints.

The Russian army command is eager to launch an assault on this village as soon as possible. This would open the way to Nikolaevka, a large settlement on the outskirts of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

In the southern part of this sector, there has been intense fighting reported in the Konstantinovka area. The Russians are attempting to encircle the city from the west and east. To the west of the city, there have been reports of the advance of frontline assault units into Ilyinovka.

West of Gulyaipole, the Russian army has increased its efforts. According to reports from February 5, the village of Staroukrainka was captured. This will speed up the fall of Zaliznychne, located to the south.

Further west, in the Orekhov area, Ukrainian troops are defending and launching counterattacks. They achieved small successes near Novodanilovka. The next couple of days will show whether they have enough strength to build on this small tactical victory.

https://southfront.press/battle-of-infiltration-rages/