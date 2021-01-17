Part I: 1/17/2021 Miles Guo - don’t come to show your care if you have any doubt in disguise about the Whistleblowers’ Movement; one day, Miles will have a reunion at Pangu, Beijing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part II: the CCP’s terminator - Miles Guo, who is making big change in China and influencing the world
第一部分：1/17/2021 郭先生直播：不要以关心的名义掩盖对爆料革命的不信任；文贵和战友们一定会在盘古相聚
第二部分：改变中国、影响世界的灭共者 - 文贵先生