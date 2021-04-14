BIG GREEN IS BACK: REMINGTON AMMO PLANT WORKING 24/7

Wardo Rants



Wardo-Rants





We'll see if there is any change on the shelves .. that is if the federal government doesn't slot everything for export.



Remington Ammunition is back in operation, and its new president, Jason Vanderbrink, addresses consumers straight from the factory floor in his latest "Where's the Ammo?" video above.



"Today, we're in our American manufacturing facility in Lonoke, Ark.," Vanderbrink said. "You'll see that Big Green is back and stronger than ever."



Following Remington Outdoors' bankruptcy in 2020, Vista Outdoor, parent company of Federal Premium, purchased the Remington ammunition facility in Arkansas, along with most of Remington's trademarks. Immediately following the acquisition, Vista sent a number of experienced managers down to the Lonoke facility to get production back on track.



The lack of consistent production at the Remington ammo plant is considered one of the elements in the perfect storm of supply chain issues that have plagued the ammo market through 2020 and into 2021.