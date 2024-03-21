Create New Account
Biden Has Weaponized Department of Justice Against Trump
Jeff Crouere
Trump and Navarro Targeted by DOJ Because of MAGA Agenda. No President Has Ever Been Treated Worse Than Donald Trump! DOJ Prosecutes Republicans and Exonerates Democrats. Department of Justice Gave Biden a Pass in the Classified Documents Case. And Biden and Hillary Do Not Have to Fear the Department of Justice. Despite Mishandling Classified Documents, Biden Received No Charges.


Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


