TICKET TO CUBA BLOCKED; TICKET TO ECUADOR LOST AS PASSPORT NO LONGER VALID FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BECAUSE ILLEGALLY TAKEN BY POLICIA

FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS AROUND THE WORLD I HAVE VISITED PLEADING FOR ASYLUM HAVE ALSO WITNESSED INTERFERENCE WITH THE BOOKING OF MY AIRLINE TICKETS, EVEN BLOCKING THEM, SUCH AS CHINA, RUSSIA, NICARAGUA, ETC.



MY PASSPORT NO LONGER VALID FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BECAUSE OF GAMES OF AMERICAN GOVERNMENT CONTRACTORS AND FORCED TO REMAIN IN SPAIN FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT FORCED TO PAY OUT OF POCKET WHICH IS BEING CONSTANTLY MANIPULATED (Hyper Game Theory)



My passport illegally taken by Spanish National Policia and U.S. Embassy who refused to return it. Spanish corrupt police had no right to take it and not return it forcing me to reapply for a new temporary passport valid for six months travel, now no longer valid. American Embassy broke the law by refusing to return my passport



Bryan Tew illegally detained by Nacional Policia placed in a quasi-state of de facto EXIT CONTROL by U.S. Embassy and Spanish Nacional Policia and prevented from leaving country of Spain due to constant illegal and unethical actions of American government contractors hiding behind and using Spanish government agencies to do their dirty work with no legal or administrative grounds of any kind to justify such conduct, to harm and kill me and to delay or prevent my departure from country on multiple occasions, even after I have purchased five separate and expensive airplane tickets to get out of Spain, and was awaiting flight inside airport, with constant deception and manipulation using government informants and government perpetrators turned into provocateurs, at Adolfo Suarez International Airport, in Madrid, Spain.



I tried to exit country of Spain five different times and lost five different airline tickets, trying to fly out to Ecuador and other countries like Cuba, because of the illegal and unethical conduct of the Spanish National Police and American Embassy who refused to return passport that was illegally and unethically taken by Barcelona Airport Spanish National Police for no valid reason and forwarded to U.S. Consulate in Barcelona Spain, forcing me to reapply for another temporary six month passport which has now expired for international travel because of their constant games of deception and manipulation



For four years the U.S. Embassy and U.S. State Department have refused to grant me a normal passport valid for normal travel. It’s all part of the deadly game of American government contractors.



CIA DIA Contractors using an army of local and foreign government informant provocateurs in every country I flee to for help.



The SHEER MAGNITUDE of the scope & scale of the global operation against me and other Targeted Individuals, chosen for non-consensual human experimentation in Artificial Super Intelligence technologies (mind control) is stunning to behold, including violence, death threats, attacks with deadly weapons, brutal damage to spine and shoulder and manipulation of medical treatment to prevent access to medical help effectively crippling Bryan Tew who has been diagnosed by Orthopedic Surgeon, in Madrid Spain, Dr. Ripoll, with PARALYTIC RIGHT SHOULDER INJURY. He then schedules a $770.00 dollar (USD) MRI and abruptly cancels my next appointment with no rescheduling.



It was a simple injury and could have been easily fixed by quick surgery. That medical help was deliberately denied for almost two years for no valid reason except malicious deception and manipulation.



Spanish police knew I was in Spain seeking asylum humanitarian protection from American government contractors violence, death threats, directed energy attacks, set up and entrapment schemes etc because I told them I was when they asked why I was applying for asylum which they accepted and then hours later rejected at the airport, trying to get me to sign a paper saying I voluntarily withdraw my asylum request through airport police which I refused to sign.



Hyper Game Theory is a deadly game of 'Eugenics' based on the mathematical model known as the NON-COOPERATIVE GAMING THEOREM using two things:. DECEPTION & MANIPULATION



By 'deadly' I mean they need to walk you to your death: physical death, social death, emotional death and psychological death.



There are only two ways to defeat the Hyper Game Theory: 1. Refuse to play the game to begin with (Ignore Them). 2. Place the opposing party in a position where they can no longer better their own position against you (Nash Equilibrium)



The Hyper Game Theory model of Deception and Manipulation employed against Mind Control victims is endless because there is always a HIGHER OPTIMUM to choose from



So, because there is always a higher optimum to choose from there is always a NEXT MOVE to be made by the CIA DIA Hive Mind Teams, Surveillance Teams, Organized Stalkers, etc., and, specifically, the Conscious RNM [Supercomputer] System of Remote Neural Networks that is basing directed energy torture on that model (start torture...stop torture...start...stop...start..stop...etc.). The process is endless