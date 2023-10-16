Did this happen or is this propoganda? I would bet it is real as this guy seems credible but who knows - And if so, then once again we are witnessing unspeakable crimes committed by Human Monsters

PatriotsCannabisCo Subscribe Like 0 Like This Video ( 0 ) Report This Video Download MP3

65 views • •

I can not even imagine doing this to another human being. You would have to be demon possessed to do some of these crimes we are seeing on these internet videos.



Keywords war gaza info