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Return to Atlantis - Valley of the Kings [with Openhand]
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114 views • May 11, 2022
What was ancient Egypt really all about and how did it relate to the mythical Atlantis? That's what Openhand's recent pilgrimage to Egypt set out to discover. With international facilitator "Open". (part 2 - Valley of the Kings)
Visit our 5D Ascension community... https://www.Openhandweb.org
Visit our 5D Ascension community... https://www.Openhandweb.org
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