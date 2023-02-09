A question was asked about the outlook for the El Paso-Southwest portion of USA, July 7, 1974. "Leste the Eagle [USA] be not ready to fly and protect Israel, then Armageddon should be lost"

"Leste the Eagle [U.S.A.] be not ready to fly and spread its wings and protect this land of Israel, then Armageddon should be lost," the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, warned on July 7, 1974. Could this still be true for this time?

As the Red Horse (of Revelation 6:3-4) gallops across the Earth, the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, answered two questions, July 7, 1974, about the El Paso and Southwest USA region. As they did they spoke of Armageddon.

One was: “What is the outlook, and or general plans for the El Paso-Southwest portion of the United States in the next 10 to 15 years?”

"We should answer thy question in this manner. For the Red Horse [Pakistan] hands out a false hand of peace, and the Bear [Russia] stands and sharpens its claws. Leste the Eagle [U.S.A.] be not ready to fly and spread its wings and protect this land of Israel, then Armageddon should be lost.

"We say unto you, in the year of 1985 war shall come once again upon your earth, yet there shall be rumors of war before this time. Within this year shall come the war of Armageddon. Great masses of land shall perish from the earth. Yet the Lord, God, shall take those nations who should stand as nations under God, and therefore, protect of them.

"The northern proportion of your European nation shall divide and separate. The armies shall march forward. Cities shall be obliterated. Great masses of land shall be turned into nothingness. Yet the earth, and God, shall prove that He is the God of all. For with His hand He shall turn the tide of battle."

After another question, they ended: "Glory be the name of the Lord. The Fifth Angel walks upon your earth. Give prayer unto the Lord; give glory unto the Lord, and the Lord, God, shall give glory unto the people."

Our Father hears our prayers. War was diverted.

What did happen in 1985? Nuclear war was a very real possibility. "The Cold War period of 1985–1991 began with the rise of Mikhail Gorbachev as leader of the Soviet Union....In 1985, Reagan and Gorbachev held their first of four 'summit' meetings...." On June 12, 1987, at the Brandenburg Gate next to the wall, Reagan stated: "General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union, Central and South-East Europe, if you seek liberalization, come here to this gate; Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" (Wikipedia)

Yet, is Armageddon possible for the future? Are these still very important, prophetic words for the U.S. to hear?

Jesus said (in Matthew 24:32-36) to look and see the signs, even as we see when seasons are coming. He said: "But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone. For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah."

Today we are closer to nuclear war than we have ever been. And other, more deadly forms of war threaten. Silent weapons for quiet wars are used against unknowing populations. The spiritual messengers of God guide us on what we can do to protect ourselves and future generations. See "What do spiritual messengers of God say to us?" – https://tinyurl.com/5bvcyxhd

In this video, God's spiritual messengers speak of the southwestern U.S. border across which millions of undocumented people come today. See “Beware of the Brown Horse: For in this land thy know as South America, and in this land thy know as the Panamas and the Mexico, there shall be a new threat unto your earth,” https://tinyurl.com/3bt773p3.

We hear threats of nuclear war from Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan, and Iran who plans to "wipe Israel off the map." In March 2015, the Supreme Leader of Iran said he had permission to attack the USA with an EMP (nuclear bomb detonated high above the US that would knock out electricity for perhaps five years. It is estimated 90-percent of the U.S population would die within the first year.

As Abraham pleaded with God, His spiritual messengers have promised us how these things can be changed or diverted. Watch the end of "Man shall cause this famine." Or read “Bring 300 souls who should prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah unto one house, and that which you dread the most shall be prevented”–https://tinyurl.com/4n33rdmu

"Can you not hear the crying in the wilder­ness?" they said, June 3, 1983. [See Isaiah 40:3.]

"Our message, should it be heeded, shall save your Earth." (September 5, 1970)

