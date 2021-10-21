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tradicalization
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11 views • October 21, 2021
Dave's experience, that he wrote that I forgot to put in the video: "My mother, due to injury, found herself a homemaker at age 40. It wasn't that she unwilling to work or that my father was "bending her to his patriarchal will", it was that my dad was making enough money to live comfortably and my sister and I didn't have to keep being latchkey kids. I got to spend more time with my mom, and while it wasn't always peaceful (is family life ever, truly?) I don't regret the bonding that resulted."
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tradicalization
#TradWife #radicalfeminism #TradLife #choicefeminism
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tradicalization
#TradWife #radicalfeminism #TradLife #choicefeminism
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