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NGOs Are The Deep State's Trojan Horses
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213 views • January 14, 2022
NGOs Are The Deep State's Trojan Horses
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/ngos-are-the-deep-state-s-trojan-horses:5?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES:
https://www.corbettreport.com/ngo/
Public private partnership
https://clubderklarenworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Netzwerkanalyse-Corona-Komplex.pdf
The Trojan horse was the earliest recorded military psyop. That psyop continues to be deployed on unsuspecting populations and it is just as useful as ever, but today's tricksters have donned the mantle of philanthropy, and their Trojan horses are not wooden statues but non-governmental organizations offering "aid" to foreign nations. In today's edition of The Corbett Report, we'll learn about how NGOs are the deep state's Trojan horses.
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r9UrC2uFfM
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 7 THE 5500 NGO'S
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWwKAo5m4dNT/
Invasion By NGOs
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61495a41d1261b026489c047
By land and by sea the NGO's are loading the cloward and piven pipeline. Those who would downgrade the United States into a subservient third world are hiding behind the theater of incompetence occupying the White House. They have underestimated the providence and the will of American exceptionalism. And the day of reckoning is coming.
Non-Governmental organizations MAPPED [Tools of Corruption for CABAL]
An analysis of the complex web of relationships between non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals. | The Corona Network Document - by Markus Langemann
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Corona-Network-Document--PDF:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
DropBox PDF: https://www.dropbox.com/s/49euyewplofq74x/governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals.pdf?dl=0
This graphic above shows connections between the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, WHO, GAVI and other NGOs and Big Pharma... It contains round about 6500 objects including like Persons, NGOs, Companies, Documents, etc. It also includes more than 7200 links between them.
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/ngos-are-the-deep-state-s-trojan-horses:5?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES:
https://www.corbettreport.com/ngo/
Public private partnership
https://clubderklarenworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Netzwerkanalyse-Corona-Komplex.pdf
The Trojan horse was the earliest recorded military psyop. That psyop continues to be deployed on unsuspecting populations and it is just as useful as ever, but today's tricksters have donned the mantle of philanthropy, and their Trojan horses are not wooden statues but non-governmental organizations offering "aid" to foreign nations. In today's edition of The Corbett Report, we'll learn about how NGOs are the deep state's Trojan horses.
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r9UrC2uFfM
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 7 THE 5500 NGO'S
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWwKAo5m4dNT/
Invasion By NGOs
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61495a41d1261b026489c047
By land and by sea the NGO's are loading the cloward and piven pipeline. Those who would downgrade the United States into a subservient third world are hiding behind the theater of incompetence occupying the White House. They have underestimated the providence and the will of American exceptionalism. And the day of reckoning is coming.
Non-Governmental organizations MAPPED [Tools of Corruption for CABAL]
An analysis of the complex web of relationships between non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals. | The Corona Network Document - by Markus Langemann
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Corona-Network-Document--PDF:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
DropBox PDF: https://www.dropbox.com/s/49euyewplofq74x/governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals.pdf?dl=0
This graphic above shows connections between the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, WHO, GAVI and other NGOs and Big Pharma... It contains round about 6500 objects including like Persons, NGOs, Companies, Documents, etc. It also includes more than 7200 links between them.
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