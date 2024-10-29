Matt Gaetz confirms 5 assassination teams targeting Trump--some may have surface-to-air missiles!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Gaetz reveals 5 assassination teams targeting Trump | Mike Adams intel sources says may shoot Trump plane down with missiles | Speaker Johnson to abandon SAVE Act to fund government | 700+ deep state intel officials endorse Harris | criticism of Harris/Walz dodging interviews grows | Trump announces plan to abolish sanctuary cities | AZ Supreme Court | Russia published list of "destructive neoliberal countries" | Bulgaria launches investigation into pager manufacturer | Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates as Lebanon's UK ambassador warns of doomsday if conflict not averted | NY COVID czar admits to having wild sex parties | GOP govs pledge to resist WHO treaty