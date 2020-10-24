CONTRACT DOCUMENTCIVIL WAR I I HAS STARTED PATRIOTSTAKE NECESSARY ACTION TO ELIMINATE THE THREAT NOVEMBER 3, 2020Effective August 9, 2020, the United States Department of Defense awarded MODERNATX INC. a contract for the large-scale production of up to 500 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA-1273, at 100 micro grams per dose.WARD/CONTRACT 1. 2. CONTRACT (Proc. Inst. !dent) NO. VV911QY20C0100 3. EFFECTIVE DATE 09 Aug 2020 4. REQUISITION/PURCHASE REQUEST/PROJECT NO. 0011534693 5. ISSUED BY CODE W911 QY 6. ADMINISTERED BY A DEFENSE CONTRACT MANAGEMENT AGENCY DCMA BOSTON 495 SUMMER STREET BOSTON MA 02210-2138 WOK ACC-APG NATICK CONTRACT NG DIVISION BLDG 1 GENERAL GREENE AVENUE NATICK MA 01760-5011 7. NAME OF CONTRACTOR:MODERNATX INC. HAMILTON BENNETT 200 TECHNOLOGY SO CAMBRIDGE MA 02139-3578 8. BLOCK 12. PAYMENT WILL BE MADE BY CODE H00337 DEFENSE FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING SERVICE DFAS - COLUMBUS CENTER (H00337) NORTH ENTITLEMENT OPERATIONS P.O. BOX 182317 COLUMBUS OH 432113-22(56 See Schedule 13. AUTHORITY FOR USING OTHER THAN FULL AND OPEN COMPETITION: [ X 110 U.S.C. 2304(c)( 2 ) [ ] 41 U.S.C. 253(c)( ) 14. ACCOUNTING AND APPROPRIATION DATA See Schedule I5A. ITEM NO. 15B. SUPPLIES/ SERVICES I 5C. QUANTITY 15D.Page 2 of 53 Section A - Solicitation/Contract Form A.1 The U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG), Natick Division has a requirement for up to 500 million SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-1273 Vaccine doses (100m) in support of Joint Program Executive Office - Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). All doses of mRNA-1273 Vaccine referenced herein are 1001.tg doses. All doses will be delivered in a multi- dose vial with a volume sufficient for 10 doses per vial.Page 2 of 53 Section A - Solicitation/Contract Form A.1 The U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG), Natick Division has a requirement for up to 500 million SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-1273 Vaccine doses (100m) in support of Joint Program Executive Office - Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). All doses of mRNA-1273 Vaccine referenced herein are 1001.tg doses. All doses will be delivered in a multi- dose vial with a volume sufficient for 10 doses per vial.W911QY20C0100 Page 19 of 53 Section C - Descriptions and Specifications STATEMENT OF WORK LARGE SCALE PRODUCTION OF SARS-CoV-2 VACCINE C.1 SCOPE. The Department of Defense and Health and Human Services (HHS) require large scale manufacturing of vaccine doses in support of the national emergency response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for the United States Government (USG) and the US population. C.1.1 Background. In December 2019, a novel coronavirus now known as SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in U.S. ARMY, Ft DETRICK AND WAS MODIFIED FOR GAIN OF FUNCTION AT BLS4 LAB, UNIVERISTY OF NORTH CAROLINA-CHAPEL HILL AND TRANSFERRED TO PENTAGON CONSTRUCTED WUHAN BSL4 LAB WHERE THE 7th UN MILITARY GAMES WERE HELD AS ARRANGED BY JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF AND CCP TO CONTAMINATE 120 COUNTRY s SOLDIERS; START THE BIOWEAPON ATTACK ON THE WORLD TO DISRUPT THE UNITED STATES AND WORLD ECONOMIES UNDER HERR TRUMP , causing outbreaks of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 that has now spread globally.The Secretary of Health and Human Service declared a public health emergency on January 31, 2020, under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d), in response to COVID-19. On March 1, 2020, the President of the United States, pursuant to sections 01 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) and consistent with section 1135 of the Social Security Act (SSA), as amended (42 U.S.C. 1320b-5), proclaimed that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency. C.1.1.1 Under Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the Department of Defense and HHS are leading a whole of nation effort to ensure development of promising vaccine, diagnostic and therapeutic candidates and ensure that these medical countermeasures are available in the quantities required to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission, identify prior and/or current infection, and improve patient care, thereby mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the nation and its people. The DoD Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRD) is providing expertise and contracting support to HHS, in compliance with PL 115-92 Authorization Letter for DoD Medical Priorities, As OWS products progress to clinical trials