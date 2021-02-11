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El JODON PONE CLARO A LUIS ABINADER DICE QUE CADA PALABRA QUE LE DIJO ES UN DESAHOGO DEL PUEBLO
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YouTube: https://bit.ly/2S3jYuY
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Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2yLaT4b
Rumble: https://bit.ly/3d0JP2w
Archive: https://bit.ly/3pa0uTV
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Medium: https://bit.ly/3jEGzLu
Gab: https://bit.ly/3rWVynh
Minds: https://bit.ly/3aP7C2E
Tumblr: https://bit.ly/2NjrmDL
Steemit: https://bit.ly/3tOsrnA
Veoh: https://bit.ly/3pcAvv0
Taringa: https://bit.ly/2Z5iEeZ
teletype: https://bit.ly/3d0lgmt
Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3jEN0y8
Mastodon: https://bit.ly/3aUqzRG
MySpace: https://bit.ly/3acEfIQ
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