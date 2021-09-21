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BABY PARALYZED BY COVID-19 VACCINE - HORRIFIC
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531 views • September 21, 2021
WARNING . . . THIS IS HEART BREAKING TO WATCH . . . Another truly upsetting, shocking, and tragic result of the kill shot . . . words are just escape me . . . PEOPLE DON'T JAB YOUR CHILDREN OR YOURSELVES!!!
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