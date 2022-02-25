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European Parliament Rising Against Evil New World Order
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112 views • February 25, 2022
UKAction.
The German politician Marc Bernhard speaks in the European Parliament and unmasks the plan of the World Economic Forum: a real coup against humanity and against democracy. It also accuses Chancellor Angela Merkel and other politicians of taking part.
We just watch the Canadian Parliament fail utterly to stand up against Klaus Schwab's favorite Petty Tyrant Justin Trudeau, but in Europe there are some outspoken politicians who understand what is happening. Will they have what it takes to stand against it and if they do, how long will they live?
Death to the New World Order
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/european-parliament-rising-against-evil-new-world-order_n8raE6ZxsFXVJee.html
The German politician Marc Bernhard speaks in the European Parliament and unmasks the plan of the World Economic Forum: a real coup against humanity and against democracy. It also accuses Chancellor Angela Merkel and other politicians of taking part.
We just watch the Canadian Parliament fail utterly to stand up against Klaus Schwab's favorite Petty Tyrant Justin Trudeau, but in Europe there are some outspoken politicians who understand what is happening. Will they have what it takes to stand against it and if they do, how long will they live?
Death to the New World Order
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/european-parliament-rising-against-evil-new-world-order_n8raE6ZxsFXVJee.html
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