HARVARD SOCIAL STUDIES EXPERT DIES EXPECTEDLY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Technically she left Harvard in 2023, but she was still mandated before moving to another corrupt university.
Sources
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2024/8/20/anya-bassett-dies-harvard-social-studies/
https://x.com/thecrimson/status/1825907349959098590
https://www.facebook.com/anyabassett32/
https://publicservice.fas.harvard.edu/people/anya-bassett
Music: Kindest Cuts - Cold Eyes
Closing movie clip: Invaders From Mars
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report