Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Take Our Country Back - Donald Trump is Stupid
channel image
Real Free News
55 Subscribers
172 views
Published 16 hours ago

Donald Chump is Stupid! In Council Bluffs Iowa Chump said...  Remember he had four years to make the changes necessary so we wouldn't have to "take our country back" but Chump was too busy playing golf to get around to make those changes. That's because Donald Chump is Stupid!

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?sd=pf

#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket