Cosmological Cognitive Dissonance
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
5 months ago

.... Mike Adams needs to be hyper-aware here, maybe keep a mirror in front of him while he watches, to further convey the hint.  Just because you can say something is a psyop, in a calm and relaxed voice, doesn't mean you're not screaming it inside your head, with nothing else to offer there in terms of evidence or proof, just a canned, empty, retarded, platitude of nothingness, that is wholly meaningless.   A psyop, doesn't have hoards of empirical scientific evidence behind it, for all the world to see... evidence that is observable, testable, and repeatable.  Whereas the other side has literally zero empirical scientific evidence, and by zero, I mean none, as in notta, or as they say in Germany, "they have zilch, they have nutzing", or like they say in Mexico, "they no have even uno piece of evidence".  So yes, it's bad. 

If you don't know, fine, and if you don't know, but you think you know, yet you have not looked seriously into it, but act as if you have, then oh well, but if you're a big influence and regularly talk about things that directly pertain to the subject, the subject that you're 180 degrees off on, then you should be informed of this and be made aware of the vast amount of proof that backs it up.  Hence me bringing up the saga of Mike Adams and the brick wall, every now and then.  I mean, talk about cognitive dissonance. 

Keywords
sciencecosmologylogicreasoncognitive-dissonanceobservablethe-scientific-methodmike-adams-should-watch-this-i-think
