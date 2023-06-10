Message near the border of Russia 100623

A retired lady ponders her childhood in Australia and now the situation in Finland. We need to pray for good diplomacy and relationships between Russia and other countries.

The case of dissident Vapa brothers and Anne is nearly over; still pray for them, that they will not be more harmed by the public authorities because of their tunnel pinpointing on public maps and films about those were publicly seen. No "forbidden" signs were there seen at those tunnel areas. Mikko was having hunger strike for 20 days at Oulu jail, before transfer to Vaasa prison. His health was deteriorating. On the 9th of June Mikkos brother Marko told that his brother at Vaasa Priston has stopped his hungerstrike.

