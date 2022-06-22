X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2805a - The People Have Reached The Economic Crossroads,Will The People Reclaim Economic Control

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2805a - June 21, 2022

The People Have Reached The Economic Crossroads,Will The People Reclaim Economic Control

As the Fed continues to raise rates the economic system is beginning to fall apart. The housing market is now tumbling to a two year low. The July 4th message the WH put up last year has now destroyed their credibility. The [CB] prepares the GND, the people are now entering an economic crossroads, decisions will be made on what they observe.



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