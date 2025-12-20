🔥 Megyn Kelly torches Ben Shapiro - ‘I’m not your daddy’ - last night with Jack Posobiec

🔥 Megyn Kelly torches Ben Shapiro — ‘I’m not your daddy’ - last night

Megyn Kelly unloaded on Ben Shapiro after he attacked her on stage, mocking what she called his self-appointed role as the gatekeeper of conservatism.

💬 “ I resent that he thinks he's in a position to decide who must say what to whom and when,” Kelly stressed.

💬 “And the next thing I saw was him attacking me on stage last night as a coward. So that's not friendship,” she said.