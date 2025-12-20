🔥 Megyn Kelly torches Ben Shapiro - ‘I’m not your daddy’ - last night with Jack Posobiec

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Megyn Kelly torches Ben Shapiro — ‘I’m not your daddy’ - last night
Megyn Kelly unloaded on Ben Shapiro after he attacked her on stage, mocking what she called his self-appointed role as the gatekeeper of conservatism.
💬 “ I resent that he thinks he's in a position to decide who must say what to whom and when,” Kelly stressed.
💬 “And the next thing I saw was him attacking me on stage last night as a coward. So that's not friendship,” she said.