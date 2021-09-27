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022 Black Lives Matter, Amazon Synod Freedom Sunday -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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20 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 22 we discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, the Amazon synod held in the gardens of the Vatican as well as the Freedom Sunday movement and how all these might be seen in the North versus South scenario.
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Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Walter Veith - The Genes of Genesis
https://youtu.be/KJ3IgGYf29k
First Baptist Dallas YouTube Channel – Mike Pence Celebrate Freedom Sunday
https://youtu.be/XYQlAunB_xI
TheMiddleBlitz YouTube Channel – BLM Leaders Marxists
https://youtu.be/IJ7z3CmANv0
Fowler Museum at UCLA Facebook Page – BLM Founders Spiritualists
https://www.facebook.com/FowlerMuseum...
LifeSiteNews YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/2Wjdkrfj5OI
S.O.P. QUOTES:
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 2, p. 43.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Councils For The Church, p. 316.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
NEWS ARTICLES:
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-...
https://www.dailysignal.com/2017/05/1...
https://religionnews.com/2020/06/15/w...
https://www.scross.co.za/2010/07/afri...
https://www.scross.co.za/2010/07/afri...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fem...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/did...
https://www.ijmuk.org/freedom-sunday
https://www.setfreemovement.com/freed...
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/news/1304...
https://www.newindianexpress.com/citi...
http://www.uniindia.com/curfew-on-sun...
https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/...
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/b...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Walter Veith - The Genes of Genesis
https://youtu.be/KJ3IgGYf29k
First Baptist Dallas YouTube Channel – Mike Pence Celebrate Freedom Sunday
https://youtu.be/XYQlAunB_xI
TheMiddleBlitz YouTube Channel – BLM Leaders Marxists
https://youtu.be/IJ7z3CmANv0
Fowler Museum at UCLA Facebook Page – BLM Founders Spiritualists
https://www.facebook.com/FowlerMuseum...
LifeSiteNews YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/2Wjdkrfj5OI
S.O.P. QUOTES:
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 2, p. 43.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Councils For The Church, p. 316.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
NEWS ARTICLES:
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-...
https://www.dailysignal.com/2017/05/1...
https://religionnews.com/2020/06/15/w...
https://www.scross.co.za/2010/07/afri...
https://www.scross.co.za/2010/07/afri...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fem...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/did...
https://www.ijmuk.org/freedom-sunday
https://www.setfreemovement.com/freed...
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/news/1304...
https://www.newindianexpress.com/citi...
http://www.uniindia.com/curfew-on-sun...
https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/...
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/b...
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