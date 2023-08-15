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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 14
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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47 views • August 15, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 14


▪️Russian forces carried out another round of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities in Odessa.

Drones and cruise missiles hit several targets in Kryzhanivka, Neftyana Havan' and Buhayivka.


▪️The AFU continue shelling the border areas of Belgorod Oblast.


Once again, the town of Shebekino was hit by artillery, and two aerial targets were intercepted near the village of Pushkarnoye.


▪️In the Bakhmut section, Russian troops launched a counterattack on the southeastern outskirts of Klishchiivka.


According to preliminary reports, as a result of fierce fighting, the village has been completely liberated from Ukrainian formations.


▪️The AFU continue their daily shelling of Donetsk region.


In addition to artillery strikes, the enemy hit Yur'ivka with a Storm Shadow missile to attack it. A total of two people were killed and eight wounded.


▪️The defensive battle for Urozhaine continues in the Vremivka sector.


Russian artillery and aviation are striking places where armored vehicles and AFU personnel are concentrated.


▪️n the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian troops are trying with all their might to occupy the long-suffering Robotyne.


The enemy has changed tactics and is trying to bypass it from the west and east, taking the settlement in a semicircle.


▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the AFU command is transferring additional reserves to the front line.


The units with no battlefield experience should restore the combat effectiveness of the forward units that suffered heavy losses.

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