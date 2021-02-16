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Corn smoked sausages! I almost burnt them!
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40 views • February 16, 2021
These were some great corn smoked sausages that I made when I got home today. I almost burned them because I had the oil a little too hot! Remember to keep your oil between 350 degrees and 375 degrees for better frying.
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