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Grow Mushrooms at Home In A 5 Gallon Bucket (Easy - No Sterilization!)
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311 views • June 11, 2021
Growing mushrooms can be complicated- but it doesn't have to be! In this video, I go over one of the simplest methods of growing mushrooms that pretty much anyone can do at home.
All you need is:
+ A 5 Gallon Bucket
+ Aspen Wood Chips (even from the pet store!)
+ Oyster Mushroom Grain Spawn
Happy growing!
Check out the full article here:
https://freshcap.link/bucket-tek-yt
Check out our new growing blog: https://learn.freshcap.com/growing/
Learn About Functional Mushrooms: https://learn.freshcap.com/mushrooms/
🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕
WHY A FIVE GALLON BUCKET?
I’ll admit, growing mushrooms can get complicated… but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Sometimes it can be dirt simple- and that’s why I love the 5 gallon bucket method.
- It requires no special skills or previous experience.
- It requires no expensive and specialized equipment.
- It can produce a metric whack-ton of fresh mushrooms at home, with little effort.
All you need is:
+ A 5 Gallon Bucket
+ Aspen Wood Chips (even from the pet store!)
+ Oyster Mushroom Grain Spawn
Happy growing!
Check out the full article here:
https://freshcap.link/bucket-tek-yt
Check out our new growing blog: https://learn.freshcap.com/growing/
Learn About Functional Mushrooms: https://learn.freshcap.com/mushrooms/
🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕🍄☕
WHY A FIVE GALLON BUCKET?
I’ll admit, growing mushrooms can get complicated… but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Sometimes it can be dirt simple- and that’s why I love the 5 gallon bucket method.
- It requires no special skills or previous experience.
- It requires no expensive and specialized equipment.
- It can produce a metric whack-ton of fresh mushrooms at home, with little effort.
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