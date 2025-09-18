China's Technological Sovereignty and Industrial Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The AI race is an energy race. With electricity costs 5x cheaper, China is poised to dominate the next industrial revolution. Cheap power from Russia fuels its data centers, giving it an insurmountable competitive edge. The West is being left behind.
#AI #China #Technology #Energy #Innovation
