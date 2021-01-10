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COVID 19 Doctors Speak Out 020 - WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE
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122 views • January 10, 2021
They might be banned by the mainstream media.
YouTube, Facebook etc may delete their
accounts, but these brave doctors never give
up trying to let you know what is really going on.
They deserve your respect and support
YouTube, Facebook etc may delete their
accounts, but these brave doctors never give
up trying to let you know what is really going on.
They deserve your respect and support
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