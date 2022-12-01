https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkzUddICCEY

Backstage filming in the kitchen for TVFor people who are curious to know how and what is filmed





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws

https://coub.com/violettawennman

Video for COUB:

Filming pies in the kitchen for TV https://coub.com/view/39abze

For people who are curious to know how and what is filmed https://coub.com/view/39ac0l



