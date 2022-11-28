Maricopa County Voter Goes Scorched Earth on Election Officials

"I came here today to get an up close and personal look at the seven traitors to the United States Constitution for sitting at that desk...
What are you hiding? Interference in the election is a capitol offense it's considered treason... It's obvious why you, Hobbs, and deep state Ducey are desperate to keep your cronies in office. Our country indeed has a pandemic of suspect illegally officials...We want a new 2022 state election not run by the people at this desk or Katie Hobbs."
Mic drop.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.