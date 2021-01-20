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Todays the day. Sit back, relax , have a cold one and watch it all unfold. Tomorrow is another day.
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60 views • January 20, 2021
Folks we are at the point where there is nothing more to do until we see the results. This is the time to to pay attention, watch what unfolds and then gather to plan accordingly. In the mean time, enjoy the down time. Savor this point in time because until we see what the new world offers we can't make plans.
Skal my friends
E.
Pop some corn and a cork or 2, enjoy the day and just relax.
Be happy, safe and healthy my friends.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Skal my friends
E.
Pop some corn and a cork or 2, enjoy the day and just relax.
Be happy, safe and healthy my friends.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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